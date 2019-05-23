Crowning state golf champions was delayed a day throughout the state.

All seven state golf championships were postponed Monday.

Tonganoxie golfers did get started Monday in the Class 4A state tournament in Winfield, but it got delayed. The tournament was set to resume at noon Tuesday, but it was postponed again due to inclement weather.

Some other tournaments also got started Monday, but inclement weather across the state forced them into new schedules.

Classes 5A, 3A and 1A all were played Wednesday, 5A in Dodge City, 3A in Emporia and 1A in Salina.

State champions now will be decided this coming Tuesday in 6A (Newton), 4A (Winfield), 2A (Hesston) and the sand class (LaCrosse)..

Tonganoxie is set to resume play at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield.

THS placed second in its regional May 13, which marked the Chieftains’ third consecutive state berth.