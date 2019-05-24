McLouth’s 4x400 boys relay team will lead a group of qualifiers to the state meet Friday.

The 4x400 team won a Class 2A regional this past Friday at Jefferson County North with a time of 3 minutes, 35.66 seconds. It ranks No. 5 among 2A 4x400 teams based on regional times. Team members are seniors Jonah Willits, Garrison Pope, Jeremy Carlton and Asher Robbins, as well as sophomore alternate Hunter Plake and senior alternate Caleb Richardson.

The 4x100 team placed second with a time of 52.71 seconds and the 4x800 team third with an 8:52.92 time. Team members of the 4x100 team are seniors Jonah Willits, Caleb Richardson, Asher Robbins and Jeremy Carlton, along with senior alternate Garrison Pope and sophomore alternate Hunter Plake. The team is ranked No. 9 heading into state. Members of the 4x800 team are senior Garrison Pope, junior Kody Schupp, sophomore August Forsberg, freshman Jared Plake and sophomore alternate Hunter Plake. The 4x800 team has the No. 7 time from regionals heading into state.

Senior Asher Robbins qualified for state with a third-place finish in the 110 hurdles (15.84), while fellow senior Jeremy Carlton finished third in pole vault with an 11-0 height.

Sophomore Hunter Plake placed fourth in the javelin with a 131-8 throw, which was the same distance as the third-place finisher.

Meanwhile, freshman Jerred Willits also placed fourth and qualified for state with a 40-10 mark in the triple jump.

Freshman Reagan Clark will represent the girls team in Wichita. She placed fourth in the 3,200 with a 13:10.92 time. She almost qualified in the 1,600 also, as she placed fifth in that event.

Senior Sarah Dailey nearly joined Clark. She placed fifth in the shot put with a 34-6.5 throw, which was just an inch away from fourth place and the final state qualifying spot. She also placed sixth in the discus (102-7).

The MHS boys placed fifth out of 15 teams with 45 points. Jackson Heights won the boys title with 86 points.

The MHS girls took 14th out of 16 teams with nine points. Jefferson County North won the meet with a 112 points, well ahead of second-place Valley Heights, which finished the day with 64.

State schedule

Carlton will be the first to compete at state. the 2A pole vault will start at 8 a.m. Friday at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

Clark will then run the girls 3,200 at 8:05 a.m. Friday.

Robbins is set to run in the 110 hurdles at 9:20 a.m. Friday. If he advances to the finals, that race will be about 10 a.m. Friday.

Plake will compete in javelin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Willits at 3 p.m. Saturday in the triple jump.

The 4x100 relay prelims start at 10:05 a.m. Friday, with finals at 3:20 p.m. Saturday.

The 4x400 relay prelims start at 1:15 p.m. Friday and then finals are the last event of the meet. They start at 7 p.m. Saturday.

As for the 4x800 team, it competes at 11:40 a.m.Saturday.