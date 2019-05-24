McLouth High softball ended its season in a Class 2-1A regional on its own field.

MHS softball, the No. 3 seed in its own 2-1A regional, played No. 6 Valley Falls (5-11) May 14.

The Bulldogs defeated the Dragons, 14-4, in a Jefferson County clash, but McLouth then had to face No. 2 Mission Valley. The Vikings prevailed, 7-3, ending the Bulldogs’ season at 10-5. Mission Valley went on to play top-seeded Oskaloosa in the championship. OHS won, 9-7, in the championship. Mission Valley finished its season at 16-7.

Oskaloosa (21-2) is the No. 2 seed in the 2-1A state tournament in Pratt. The Bears will play No. 7 Burlingame (12-7) at 5 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.