Rain is throwing a wrench in the Tonganoxie High’s state baseball schedule for a second year in a row, but this time it’s forcing the tournament to be played into Memorial Day Weekend.

Officials hoped to get all quarterfinal games in Thursday in Salina with a rolling schedule that started every game 25 minutes after the previous one concluded.

The bracket originally had THS playing at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, but the schedule move didn’t really affect it. The game against Nickerson started around that time.

With the game still scoreless and the Chieftains batting in the top of the second, umpires cleared the field due to a lighting delay. Minutes later, a downpour dropped heavy rain on the ballpark and the tarp came out to cover the infield.

The game originally was to resume at 11 a.m. today, but officials announced this morning that the remaining games now will be played Sunday.

The Tonganoxie-Nickerson game will start at 11 a.m. and then subsequent rounds played after that at Dean Evans Stadium in Salina.

State track schedule change

The state track meet in Wichita also will have a schedule change.

Field events that were to start at 8 a.m. today now will start at 11 a.m., with running events starting at 10:45 a.m.