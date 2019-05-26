The waiting game continues for Tonganoxie High and the rest of the Class 4A state baseball field.

Officials hoped to get all quarterfinal games in Thursday in Salina with a rolling schedule that started every game 25 minutes after the previous one concluded.

The bracket originally had THS playing at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, but the schedule move didn’t really affect it. The game against Nickerson started around that time.

With the game still scoreless and the Chieftains batting in the top of the second, umpires cleared the field due to a lighting delay. Minutes later, a downpour dropped heavy rain on the ballpark and the tarp came out to cover the infield.

The game originally was to resume at 11 a.m. Saturday, but officials announced that morning that the remaining games would be played today.

KSHSAA officials announced late Saturday that today’s schedule also would be scratched.

A new date for the rest of the tournament to be played hasn’t yet been determined.

On Thursday, No. 1 Fort Scott (22-1) defeated No. 8 Piper (8-13) by a 3-1 score. No. 4 Buhler (20-3) then blanked No. 5 Chanute (13-8) in a 9-0 game. Fort Scott and Buhler will play in the first semifinal game.

No. 7 Mulvane (10-11) then upset No. 2 Wichita Trinity (18-2) with a 7-0 shutout of its own.

Mulvane will take on the winner of No. 3 Nickerson (16-2) and No. 6 Tonganoxie (12-9).

Some state tournaments were played out this weekend.

In Class 6A, No. 1 Haysville-Campus defeated No. 2 Free State, 3-2, in nine innings in Lawrence. Haysville-Campus finished the season at 23-2, while FSHS finished at 21-4.

In Class 5A, No. 4 Seaman (20-5) defeated No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas, 13-1, in Wichita. Aquinas finisehd the season 21-4.

In Class 2-1A, top-seeded Elkhart finished off a perfect 22-0 season with a 3-2 victory against No. 2 Marion, 3-2, in Great Bend. Marion finished the season 20-2.

Class 3A still is to be determined. No. 2 Minneapolis (20-3) is to play No. 3 Sabetha (20-3) at noon Monday in Emporia. The winner will take on No. 1 Rock Creek (22-3) after the semifinal game.

State track finishing up today

Delays and adjustments also have been the norm at the state track meet in Wichita.

All events should be finished up midday today at Cessna Stadium.