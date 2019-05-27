Sample also won bronze in the discus. He came into state with the seventh-best regional mark and then left with a Top 3 finish.

He took third third with a 163-0 throw. Winfield senior Matt Everett won the event with a 183-9 throw, while Sample’s fellow Frontier League representative Lemoses White from Piper placed second. The senior won silver with a 163-0 throw.

Sample accounted for all of Tonganoxie’s points on the boys side, scoring 16. Tonganoxie finished the state meet in 18th place,.

Tonganoxie had other boys team members compete, but they didn’t medal.

Sophomore Dallas Bond had the 15th-best time in the 110 hurdles. he finished in 16.76 seconds.

Junior Calvin Morgan placed 11th in the 3,200 with a 10:48.21 time.

Also competing in a field event was Wyatt Martin, who took 14th with an 11:06 time.

The boys 4x800 team of Dylan Graham, Calvin Morgan, Jakob Foley and Jakob Edholm finished 12th with a time of 8:46.14.

The Frontier League represented well in the team standings.

Andale won the boys team title with 71 points, but Frontier League members Piper (59) and Paola (52) placed second and third respectively.

Searcy, Touchton, McCoy score for Tonganoxie

The THS girls also had members place at state.

Senior Corrin Searcy placed fifth in the 400 with a 1:00.83 time, good for four points and a trip to the medals stand. Ottawa sophomore Summer Spigle won the 400 with a 59.51 time.

Fellow senior Trinity Touchton placed seventh and scored two points for Tonganoxie in the 100 hurdles with a 16.46 time. Towanda-Circle sophomore Tori McGinnis won the event in 15.05.

Junior Layce McCoy finished out the scoring with seventh-place finish in shot put. She scratched on her first attempt and threw 83-3 and 88-8 on her second and fourth throws, but her third throw was her best with the 106-4 toss. Andale senior Jacy Anderson won the event with a 131-3 throw.

Searcy also finished 13th in the 200 (27.49), while McCoy was 13th in shot put (31-8.75).

In her first season and first trip to state, freshman Sydney Padfield placed 15th in the discus with a 93-6 throw.

THS junior Merkala Khanthaboury finished 10th in the high jump with a 4-10 height.

Tonganoxie’s lone relay team at state, the 4x400, placed 16th with a 4:33.6 time. Touchton and Khnathaboury and Searcy were on the relay with Kristi Chambers and

Tonganoxie placed 23rd overall with eight points.

Andale also won the girls title with 97, while Piper again was second with 56.

The Frontier League had four teams in the top 10; Piper and then Baldwin (fourth, 43), Paola (ninth, 30) and Louisburg (10th, 28).