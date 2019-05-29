Tornadoes did massive damage Tuesday, drawing national attention locally with the destruction in Linwood, as well as damage in Lawrence and Eudora.

Free State Growers, the greenhouse on the north side of Kansas Highway 32 in Linwood, suffered massive damage, as did other structures in Linwood and homes near K-32.

The tornado was determined to be an EF-4 tornado with estimated peak winds up to 170 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado made its way through parts of Douglas and Leavenworth counties and stayed on the ground for 31.82 miles, with peak winds of 170 mph and a maximum width of 1 mile. There were 18 injuries reported, but no fatalities.

Local resources

Leavenworth County Emergency Management posted on available resources in the area on its Facebook page for tornado victims:

• Heart to Heart — mobile medical unit staged at Linwood Elementary School, 215 Park St., Linwood. Point of contact: Randy Stabenow, 913-208-2417.

• Leavenworth Home Depot — mobile truck with building supplies, tarps, sheeting, cleaning, water, etc. Point of contact: Nathan McAleese, 913-705-9169.

Helping Horses Foundation — resource for horse owners in need, 15710 Cedar Lane, Basehor; 913-908-6992.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is one of the best ways to help the tornado victims, according to Emergency Management.

Figures from the American Red Cross, as of Tuesday night, showed that the organization provided 107 shelter stays among 10 different shelters throughout the state for flooding and tornado response in May. It also has served more than 1,010 meals and more than 680 snacks, while distributing more than 40 comfort kits. The organization also has made more than 40 health service contacts.

The American Red Cross serving Kansas Facebook page encouraged volunteers to donate money to the American Red Cross so that the organization has flexibility in using funds to “directly address the needs of those affected.”

Basehor-Linwood High School, in coordination with the American Red Cross and Leavenworth County Emergency Management, also was accepting bottled water and other specific supplies until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

They were requesting bottled water, gift cards, trash bags and cleaning supplies and stressed that clothing was not included in the list.

BLHS will be accepting gift cards from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the high school’s front office in Basehor.

Road closure

The Kansas Department of Transportation reports that Kansas Highway 32 is closed to traffic. To see when the road might be open, check kandrive.org for road closure info.

For localized updates, KDOT recommends checking the Kansas Department of Transportation - Northeast Kansas Facebook page. K-32 is closed from 158th Street to 222nd Street (County Road 1).

Other help

The Guidance Center is at Linwood Elementary School, 215 Park St., for family assistance.

Tall Oaks Christian Camp at 189th Street and Kansas Highway 32 has cabins available for lodging for those in need. Call 913-301-3004 for more information.

Lost and found

A Facebook page has been created to help connect people with things that might have been lost during Tuesday’s tornado.

Be sure to “like” the Linwood, KS Tornado Lost/Found Items page on Facebook.

Furry friends

Operation Wildlife needs bleach and yellow heavy duty trash bags. OWL didn’t suffer any structural damage, but there was tree damage, along with damage to outside pens, as well as flooding and lots of debris.

Other animal tips

Crystal Blackdeer with the Leavenworth County Humane Society said there are ways people can help with tornado relief when it comes to animals.

• Volunteer to house someone’s pets while they get recovered.

Shelter any found pets and post photos to social media.

If you haven’t done so, microchip your animals. This is a good example of why pets are microchipped, so they can be located when lost.

LCHS can be found on Facebook. Its phone number is 913-250-0506.

Your experiences

If you have photos from Tuesday’s storms or accounts of the tornado, you’re welcome to share your experiences with us. Email slinenberger@tonganoxiemirror.com.

The newspaper also is looking to provide information about how residents can help in the aftermath of the tornado. Information about organizations, etc., to consider also can be sent to the aforementioned email.

The Mirror continues to work on stories about the massive tornado, so be sure to check our website later this week and the print edition next Wednesday.