Residents might notice new stickers and signs popping up around Tonganoxie promoting the local economy and encouraging folks to shop here.

Tonganoxie Business Association unveiled 4x6 stickers and bumper stickers at its regular meeting May 17. TBA is trying to distribute them throughout the community and encourage people to put them in their businesses, on their vehicles and elsewhere.

The “Keep It Local” stickers remind people to “play, shop, dine” in Tonganoxie, with the TBA logo also being on the stickers. TBA also has some yard signs with the logo that it will be putting up throughout the community.

To find out how to obtain the stickers, email tonganoxiebusinessassociation@gmail.com.

Residents and business owners also are welcome to learn more about the organization by attending its meetings at 8 a.m. Fridays at Vintage Venue at the southwest corner of Fourth and Delaware streets in downtown Tonganoxie. Vintage Venue is the former It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery.

The organization’s next event is the Sunflower Stroll, which is Labor Day Weekend in Tonganoxie.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the event is welcome to come to the regular meetings to find out more about the Sunflower Stroll committee.

They also can email the TBA email for more information about Sunflower Stroll commitee meetings as they happen., as the committee meets regularly.