Tonganoxie High will face Spring Hill in a Class 4A football regional matchup next week at Beatty Field.

THS moved to 9-0 with a 49-0 victory against Baldwin (0-9) on Friday.

The Chieftains will have a rematch with the Broncos, who defeated the Pittsburg Purple Dragons, 17-13, Friday in Pittsburg. Pittsburg, the No. 8 seed in the 4A playoffs, finished its season at 4-5. No. 9 Spring Hill improved to 5-4.

Tonganoxie defeated Spring Hill, 41-0, in Week 6. In its last four games, THS has only given up one touchdown, and that was last week against Ottawa. THS has outscored opponents, 207-7, during that time.

In other Week 9 playoff East Bracket playoff matchups, No. 4 Miege (7-2) defeated No. 13 Labete County (3-6), 67-13, No. 5 Bonner Springs (7-2) defeated No. 12 Eudora (3-6), 49-12) and No. 2 Paola (9-0) defeated No. 15 Ottawa (1-8), 56-9.

No. 10 Piper (4-5) defeated No. 7 Basehor-Linwood (5-4), 56-47, in a thriller.

No. 3 Chanute (8-1) dropped No. 14 Fort Scott (1-8) and No. 6 Louisburg (6-3) outlasted Atchison (3-6), 14-7.

Other games next week in the East Bracket are Miege vs. Bonner Springs, Paola vs. Piper and Chanute vs. Louisburg.

In the West Bracket, No. 1 McPherson (9-0) defeated No. 16 Abilene (0-9), 63-7, No. 8 Goddard (4-5) defeated No. 9 Rose Hill (3-6), 32-14, No. 4 Winfield (6-3) defeated No. 13 El Dorado (2-7), 37-0, and No. 12 Arkansas City (3-6) rolled No. 5 Ulysses (5-4), 55-17.

No. 2 Andover Central (8-1) defeated No. 15 Towanda-Circle (1-8), 42-7, No. 7 Augusta (5-4) slipped past No. 10 Coffeyville (2-7), 29-26, No. 3 Buhler (7-2) dropped No. 14 Wellington (2-7), 19-7, and No. 6 Mulvane (5-4) took care of No. 11 Independence (2-7), 47-14.

Next week’s playoff schedule in the West Bracket is Goddard at McPherson, Arkansas City at Winfield, Augusta at Andover Central and Mulvane at Buhler.