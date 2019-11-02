Today's news
Tonganoxie High blanks Baldwin, to face Spring Hill in regional round
November 2, 2019
Tonganoxie High will face Spring Hill in a Class 4A football regional matchup next week at Beatty Field.
THS moved to 9-0 with a 49-0 victory against Baldwin (0-9) on Friday.
The Chieftains will have a rematch with the Broncos, who defeated the Pittsburg Purple Dragons, 17-13, Friday in Pittsburg. Pittsburg, the No. 8 seed in the 4A playoffs, finished its season at 4-5. No. 9 Spring Hill improved to 5-4.
Tonganoxie defeated Spring Hill, 41-0, in Week 6. In its last four games, THS has only given up one touchdown, and that was last week against Ottawa. THS has outscored opponents, 207-7, during that time.
In other Week 9 playoff East Bracket playoff matchups, No. 4 Miege (7-2) defeated No. 13 Labete County (3-6), 67-13, No. 5 Bonner Springs (7-2) defeated No. 12 Eudora (3-6), 49-12) and No. 2 Paola (9-0) defeated No. 15 Ottawa (1-8), 56-9.
No. 10 Piper (4-5) defeated No. 7 Basehor-Linwood (5-4), 56-47, in a thriller.
No. 3 Chanute (8-1) dropped No. 14 Fort Scott (1-8) and No. 6 Louisburg (6-3) outlasted Atchison (3-6), 14-7.
Other games next week in the East Bracket are Miege vs. Bonner Springs, Paola vs. Piper and Chanute vs. Louisburg.
In the West Bracket, No. 1 McPherson (9-0) defeated No. 16 Abilene (0-9), 63-7, No. 8 Goddard (4-5) defeated No. 9 Rose Hill (3-6), 32-14, No. 4 Winfield (6-3) defeated No. 13 El Dorado (2-7), 37-0, and No. 12 Arkansas City (3-6) rolled No. 5 Ulysses (5-4), 55-17.
No. 2 Andover Central (8-1) defeated No. 15 Towanda-Circle (1-8), 42-7, No. 7 Augusta (5-4) slipped past No. 10 Coffeyville (2-7), 29-26, No. 3 Buhler (7-2) dropped No. 14 Wellington (2-7), 19-7, and No. 6 Mulvane (5-4) took care of No. 11 Independence (2-7), 47-14.
Next week’s playoff schedule in the West Bracket is Goddard at McPherson, Arkansas City at Winfield, Augusta at Andover Central and Mulvane at Buhler.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment