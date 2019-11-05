The Tonganoxie City Council will have new faces, while an incumbent won re-election in a USD 464 school board race against a political mainstay.

Current council member Lisa Patterson, along with challenger Jake Dale were top vote-getters in the Tonganoxie City Council race.

They finished ahead of incumbent Curtis Oroke and challenger Zack Stoltenberg.

David Frese was the top vote-getter in the mayoral race. He defeated council member Rocky Himpel and fellow challenger Sherry Agee in the mayoral race.

Himpel will retain his seat on the council, as his term has not expired. Had he won the mayoral race, the council would have needed to appoint someone to fulfill his unexpired council term.

In the USD 464 Position 2 race, incumbent Kaija Baldock defeated challenger Connie O'Brien, 707-504, with 10 of 10 precincts reporting. O'Brien served in the Kansas House as the local representative from 2009-17. She lost in the 2016 primary to current state Rep. Jim Karleskint, R-Tonganoxie.

Tonganoxie city has 3,302 registered voters, 712 of whom cast ballots Tuesday. That equates to about a 21.6 percent turnout, according to Leavenworth County Clerk Janet Klasinski.

USD 464 has 12,208 registered voters. There were 1,862 who cast ballots Tuesday (15.25 percent turnout).

Terms begin in January for candidates who won races Tuesday.

Results are unofficial until Leavenworth County Commissioners canvass the votes.

Tonganoxie Mayor

(2/2 precincts reporting)

David Frese 376 (53 percent)

Rocky Himpel 234 (33)

Sherry E. Agee 97 (14)

Tonganoxie City Council

(Top 2)

(2/2 precincts reporting)

Lisa Patterson 454 (39 percent)

Jacob R. Dale 334 (28)

Curtis Dean Oroke 197 (17)

Zachary Stoltenberg 188 (16)

USD 464 Position 2

(4/10 precincts reporting)

Kaija Baldock 707 (58 percent)

Connie O’Brien 504 (42)

Constitutional Amendment

(LvCo numbers/statewide numbers and LvCo percent/statewide percent)

Yes 4,191/196,557 (63 percent/60 percent)

No 2,456/132,904 (37/40)