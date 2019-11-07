Editor's note: An earlier version of this online story included inaccurate information about what day the search took place. The story has been updated with the correct information.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s office found drugs and $500 cash during a search Thursday afternoon south of Tonganoxie.

Officers served a narcotics search warrant about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Paradise Mobile Home Park near 222nd Street and Kansas Avenue just east of U.S. Highway 24-40.

During the search, officers seized a field weight of a half-pound of marijuana in its natural dried state, along with several packages of THC-laced with gummy bear candies, THC cape cartridges, butane hash oil, THC shatter, digital scales and nearly $500 in money.

Suspects in the case are a 53-year-old Tonganoxie woman and two 19-year-old Tonganoxie men.

Undersheriff Jim Sherley said in a release that the case will be forwarded to the county attorney’s office when the investigation is finished.