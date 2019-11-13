Tonganoxie High School debate season is already going strong.

THS opened with team members medaling at the Frontier League Debate Tournament.

The four-speaker team of Monika Hoffman/Lauren Lawson (negative) and Bryn Reed/Payton Lynn (affirmative) placed second.

Other medalists in the open division were James Works and David Yunghans, who placed third.

Tonganoxie then competed in De Soto for another tournament where the THS squad took first in sweepstakes.

Individual medalists were the team of Lauren Lawson and Bryn Reed, who went 5-0 and took first place.

The team of Demi Hull and Dajarrio White went 4-1 and placed sixth.

In the novice division, James Works and Abby Vick went 4-1, good for fifth place.

The Chieftains also competed recently at the Topeka West Tournament.

THS medalists there were Payton Lynn and Jakob Edholm, who placed fourth, along with Katherine Wombwell and Clara Altenhofen, who also placed fourth.