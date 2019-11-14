Local races were decided last week, as was a Constitutional Amendment for the state.

The question on the back side of the ballot was for a potential amendment to the Kansas Constitution.

The question, asked whether the state should update how it counts the U.S. Census for legislative redistricting purposes.

The current method doesn’t count college students and military personnel as residents because it’s not their “permanent” residence.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab favored a change to the Kansas Constitution, arguing that the method is outdated and costs nearly $835,000 in estimated costs contacting those students and military personnel.

The amendment passed by a slightly higher percentage in Leavenworth County (63 percent) than statewide (60 percent).

In Leavenworth County, there were 4,191 “yes” votes and 2,456 “no” votes compared to a 191,557-132,904 state count.

City Council seats and mayor all are at-large seats, which means voters cast ballots based on all candidates regardless of where they reside in the city.

School board has six positions determined by districts, with the seventh being an at-large seat. That means candidates must live in a certain district to run for that position.

The at-large seat is open to any resident in the district. Voters cast ballots in all school board races each election.

Positions 4, 5 and 6 will be up for election in 2021 for USD 464 school board. Board President Jim Bothwell, Vice President Chris Gratton and fellow Board Member Karen Bottary all will be up for re-election at that time.

City council members who will need to decide whether to run again in 2021 are Rocky Himpel, Loralee Stevens and Dave Bennett.

Tonganoxie Mayor

David Frese 376 (53 percent)

Rocky Himpel 234 (33)

Sherry E. Agee 97 (14)

City Council

(Top 2)

Lisa Patterson 454 (39 percent)

Jacob R. Dale 334 (28)

Curtis Dean Oroke 197 (17)

Zachary Stoltenberg 188 (16)

USD 464 Position 2

Kaija Baldock 707 (58 percent)

Connie O’Brien 504 (42)

Constitutional Amendment

(LvCo numbers/statewide numbers and LvCo percent/statewide percent)

Yes 4,191/196,557 (63 percent/60 percent)

No 2,456/132,904 (37/40)