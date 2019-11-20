And just like that, it’s now winter sports season.

Kansas high school winter sports teams began the season with their first preseason practices Monday.

Tonganoxie High has two new coaches at their respective helms.

Mitch Loomis takes over as THS girls basketball coach after previously serving as an assistant.

He takes over for Drew Williams.

On the wrestling mat, Brett Delich takes over as the Chieftains’ new head coach. He replaces Ross Starcher, a decorated THS wrestler himself in high school who helped guide the Chieftains to their first individual state titles, with Korbin Riedel and Connor Searcy winning their respective weight classes last year in Class 4A.

Delich previously coached at Atchison County where he built up the program in two years and had three state qualifiers and two state placers in the second year. He also served as an assistant at Mill Valley before that and was named 5A Assistant Coach of the Year at Mill Valley in 2015.

Tonganoxie High boys basketball again has Phil Jones at the helm, as he begins his second season leading the basketball squad.

Also new this year for Tonganoxie is girls wrestling, as the school board just approved the new sport at its November meeting. This is the first year for the sport to be a KSHSAA offering as well.

THS wrestling opens the season Dec. 7 at the Leavenworth Invitational. Other teams scheduled to be there with Leavenworth and THS are Olathe East, Shawnee Mission North, Free State, Washburn Rural, Liberty, Raymore-Peculiar, Staley, St. Joseph-Lafayette, Lawrence High and Bonner Springs.

Tonganoxie High boys and girls basketball teams open the season Dec. 6 at Louisburg.