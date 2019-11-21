Farm Bureau Financial Services employees recognized their veteran colleagues for their military service, presenting them with handcrafted quilts. Kirk Pederson and Michael Wehmeyer, both of Tonganoxie, were among the employees who were presented with quilts during an event at the company’s regional office.

The quilts, which were made by fellow employees, were given to veterans in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

“These quilts are a token of our admiration and appreciation for your service,” said CEO Jim Brannen. “We thank you for defending the freedom of this great nation.

“Words can never truly express how grateful we are, but I hope that each time you use these beautiful quilts, you remember that your sacrifices and your service have not gone unnoticed. It is an honor to call you my colleagues.”

This year marks the fourth year in which Farm Bureau Financial Services has recognized its veteran colleagues through Quilts of Valor presentations. During the past three years, 46 quilts have been presented in total.

Farm Bureau employees Sheryl Houston, Mel Summers, and Sara Deich organized a group of 30 quilters who created these beautiful pieces of handmade art. The quilts, which take 10-30 hours each to complete, were presented to veteran Farm Bureau team members in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico and Utah.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation’s mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

To learn more about the Quilts of Valor Foundation, visit qovf.org.