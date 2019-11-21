The Tonganoxie USD 464 school board approved various personnel moves at its Nov. 12 meeting.

Contract and work agreements were approved for Melissa Starr, Tonganoxie Middle School paraprofessional; Tiffany Trent, Tonganoxie High School paraprofessional; Susan Gieber, THS-West cashier/kitchen utility; Andrea Putthoff, transportation para; Margaret Estes, van driver; Malissa Selene, bus driver; and Christina Jeanin, assistant THS girls basketball coach.

A new position, Tonganoxie Elementary School early childhood special education teacher starting in January, also was approved.

Girls wrestling, additional coach approved

The board also approved a girls wrestling program. THS boys wrestling coach Brett Delich will also coach the girls squad.

An additional assistant coach also was approved, while two additional positions for the THS wrestling coaching staff were tabled for a future time.

The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 9. Board meetings take place the second Monday of the month at the TES library.