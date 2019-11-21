ACT scores have been released and 2019 Tonganoxie High School graduates tested above the state average across the board.

The 2019 class had 84 seniors take the test. The 2015 class had 74, 2016 had 70 and then 2017 had the highest in the five-year period with 94. The 2018 class had 93 participants.

State statistics show the number of seniors taking the ACT has steadily increased from 2015 (23,708) to 2019 (25,684).

THS Class of 2019 had an average score of 22.2 in English, 21.3 in math, 22.8 in reading, 22.0 in science and 22.2 for the composite score average.

State averages were 20.5 in English, 20.7 in math, 21.8 in reading, 21.1 in science and 21.2 for the composite score.

Tonganoxie’s 2019 scores also showed an increase across the board from 2018: English (22.2-20.5), math (21.3-20.7), reading (22.8-21.8), science (22.0-21.1) and composite (22.2-21.2).

The 2019 figures also marked the first time since 2016 that numbers were higher than the state average across the board.

The 2016 class had the highest average in every category during the five-year period.