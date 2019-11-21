The Tonganoxie High School Drama and Music Departments presented three performances of “Seussical” this past week.

Students performed Thursday and Saturday nights, with a matinee on Sunday.

Cast members for the THS fall production were Casey Snyder as the Cat in the Hat, Joseph Fletcher as Jojo, Jacob Howell as Horton the Elephant, Lauren Lawson as Gertrude McFuzz, Emilie Crowley as Mayzie La Bird, Andrea Zesati as Sour Kangaroo, Chloe Ferguson as Young Kangraroo, Caden Phillips as Mayor of Who, Ashtin Barnes as Mrs. Mayor, James Works as the Grinch, Hunter Calovich as Vlad Vladikoff, Payton Lynn as Judge Yertle and Keira Bevelry and Sara Celeen as Things 1 and 2.

Bird Girls were Meghan Heskett, Madison Schiffelbein, Ally Albert, Macy Geiger Josey Bartlett and Madison Farr.

Wickershams were Noah Dial, AnnaBelle Edmonds, James Works, Emma Warren, Logan Cox and Levi Hannigan.

Who’s were Lauryn Jimenez, Richard Vernon, Angeleise Foley, Matthew Bridges, Chance Daniels-Owens, Cora Lanza, Jenna Trull, Sarah Dunkle, Jack Duvall, Grace Slabaugh, Rebekah Farrow and William Kouns.

The Ensemble was Meghan Agnew, Tessa Calovich, Morgan Brusven, Brynna Ladesic, Monique Johnson, Myles Williams, Chloe Temple, Mary Kate Dial, CiCi Hunter, Emma Skelley, Gabriel Altenhofen, Abby Vick, Laura Kinsch, Katie Deholm and Ray Makin.

Crew members were Nick Edholm, Bryn Reed, Kalia Fountaine, Ella Scott, Carly Overacker, Jenna Trull, Keira Beverly, Gabe Bundy, Sara Celeen, Logan Cox, Annabelle Edmonds, Mary Harbour, Keerstin McNeely and Casey Snyder.

THS drama, speech and debate instructor and coach Steve Harrell directed the production. Tom Gifford, vocal music instructor for grades 6-12, was the vocal director, while Debbie Holloway, eighth-grade language arts instructor and TMS drama instructor served as costume director.

Loren Harrell was props director, with Katie Skinner overseeing lighting and Earstin McNeely sound.

Mary Harbour and Carly Overacker were stage managers.