Tonganoxie Public Library is embarking on a capital giving campaign to fund furniture and furnishings at its new location.

The drive, which is starting this week, is aimed at raising about $175,000 to cover the estimated costs of those items through the Tonganoxie Public Library Foundation.

Tonganoxie voters recently approved a 20-year sales tax earmarked to fund a new library and city infrastructure projects in the way of street improvements.

The sales tax is designed to pay off bonds the city is using to finance the project. Those bonds cover the cost of land and building construction. The city will own the building, with the library being its tenant. As tenant, the library is responsible for purchasing furniture and furnishings.

The 10,000-square-foot library is set to open this coming March.

The library foundation has established various levels of giving.

Donors interested in named giving opportunities can have their names grace various rooms and spaces at the new library. For instance, $5,000 donations come with donor naming of collaboration and flex-space areas at the new library. Adult space naming is available with a $10,000 donation, while naming opportunities are available for the children’s and teen spaces ($15,000 each) and the community room ($20,000).

With those donations will come a name displayed on a plaque beside the door to the room or space. Names also will be displayed on a library donor wall and donors will have special invitations to a special reception at the library honoring donors.

Similar perks are available to donors, whether they are one person, a family or a business/organization.

Personalized bookplates are available for $20 (choose a genre) and $40 (choose a book).

Giving levels are Austen ($50-$249), Dickens ($250-$999), Angelou ($1,000-$2,499) and Shakespeare ($2,500-$4,999). The donation options come with various perks based on donor levels.

The TPL Foundation partners with the Douglas County Community Foundation, a non-profit, tax-exempt corporation to allow donors to make tax-deductible contributions to the library’s capital giving campaign.

One-time or recurring donations can be made online at the library foundation fund link at dccfoundation.org/product/tongaonixe-library-foundation-fund.

Checks may be made payable to Douglas County Community Foundation. Donors should write “Tonganoxie Library Foundation Fund” in the memo line.

Cash donations also can be delivered to DCCF, 900 Massachusetts St., Suite 406, Lawrence 66044. Officer hours there are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cash and check donations also can be dropped off at the Tonganoxie Public Library, Third and Bury streets.