Psychic experience workshop

Psychic medium Dr. Lena Townsend will have a presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Linwood Community Library.

She will have a safe, educational workshop about how people can enhance any natural psychic abilities they might have. Townsend, who has been working and teaching in this field for more than 20 years, will show several fun and easy techniques that people can use to practice and enhance their own natural abilities.

Fire department open house event

The Sherman Township Fire Department, 100 Main St., Linwood, is having an open house 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Visitors will have a chance to meet the firefighters, see the equipment and have a free lunch.

Other activities include Ident-a-Kid, Life Star (from noon-2 p.m.), Fire Safety House and an opportunity for a close-up look at the fire trucks.

Appreciation barbecue and bonfire

The city of Linwood will host an appreciation barbecue and bonfire event at 6 p.m. Oct. 12. There will be food, drinks, music and a bonfire at the city park. This is a thank-you to everyone who assisted the city with cleanup and support following the aftermath of the May tornado.

Upcoming teen activities

The Linwood Community Library will host two upcoming programs for teens.

At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10, teens can create their own Halloween-inspired Chinese lantern. Registration is required for this program. Teens can call the library at 913-301-3686 to register.

At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11, the library will show the new-to-dvd release of “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Snacks and drinks will be provided for this free event. No registration is required for the movie night.

Creepy stories for adults and teens

Lawrence storyteller Priscilla Howe will visit the Linwood Community Library late this month.

Howe will provide spine-tingling tales for adults and teens starting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Howe will tell her favorite creepy stories. Any children should be at least middle school age or older.