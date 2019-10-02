10 years ago: Sept. 30, 2009

Tonganoxie By the Numbers: 13.6 percent of registered voters actually voted in the Sept. 22 election. The special election resulted in voters favoring Sunday liquor sales. At noon Sunday, the doors at the three liquor stores in Tonganoxie opened for the first time.

Crews are scheduled to start melting strips of thermoplastic into the fresh pavement atop a new Leavenworth County Road 1 beginning today. Once that striping is complete – by the end of the week, weather permitting – traffic will be free to drive unimpeded for the entire 5.62 miles between the intersection with U. S. Highway 24-40, just south of Tonganoxie, and the intersection with U.S. Highway 32.

Tonganoxie Middle School’s cross country runners had a good time at the Tonganoxie Invitational on Sept. 22 as Warriors runners won three of the four races.

Each of the past three years, Bruce and Macel Koerth have opened their southern Tonganoxie ranch, Kaw Valley Alpacas, as part of National Alpaca Farm Day. The two-day event on the last weekend in September gives the Koerth’s an opportunity to share their side business with other people in the area.

25 years ago: Oct. 5, 1994

Officials at the United Methodist Church of Tonganoxie have selected Sunday, Oct. 9, as the date to commemorate the church’s 125th anniversary.

Sunday, Oct. 2, was the start of National 4-H Week. The week signifies the beginning of the 4-H year.

Boasting an exotic array of fresh flowers is the ideology behind the newly opened Tonganoxie Market Place. Phylles and Ron Barker opened the door to their flower shop on Sept. 26. They have remodeled the old Cook Paint and Lumber Yard on East Fourth Street to enhance a casual feeling at their store.

Alta Shilling was pictured with her blooming dahlias. Each spring, she and her husband, Alvin, plant up to 65 bulbs of 30 varieties. The Shillings will hold a free dahlia show at their home, 705 Washington, daily from dawn to dusk.

October 1st has come and gone and the new Glen’s Opry opening was held in Tonganoxie, and from all the reports that we’ve had it was a success.

Yes, that Palm Tree sitting on the west side of the old auction barn has been the talk of the town for several weeks. That’s a first for Tonganoxie, and the remodeled building really has made an attractive place.





50 years ago: Oct. 2, 1969

McLouth – Kansas coyotes are often called wolves. Three were caught after a meeting of the McLouth Wolf Hunters Association at the George Brittian place. Forty people came to enjoy the evening.

Torneden Reunion – The 25th annual Torneden reunion was held Sunday, Sept. 21, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. More than 80 persons were present.

Fire at Grace Store – Fire, believed to have started from an electrical short, damaged the W.R. Grace Farm Center Thursday. Loss of seeds and fertilizer was estimated at $5,000 or more by Lloyd Clausen, manager.

A pigeon has arrived at the Elmer Tinberg home with a band on its leg. Maybe some of you pigeon fans can help Mrs. Tinberg find out just what should be done with the bird. Maybe it has a home address or something like that. Mrs. Tinberg would appreciate some assistance.

75 years ago: Sept. 28, 1944

Not only did Henry Byers return to his home sporting an earring in his left lobe, he brought with him a piece of a Japanese parachute. He recovered this silk from a jumper who landed in a tree somewhere in the Pacific.

It’s also reported that Bill Sorensen has him a pet frog now that is stationed in India. Wonder if he’ll try to bring it home with him.

Readers have enjoyed letters from our men overseas, especially when our local boys can describe the residents of remote islands.

Merle Black writes that the native people where he is camped are ageless, tattooed and black toothed. The bad teeth are a result of chewing betel nuts from a very early age.

Looks like FDR is gearing up for another run at the presidency. If he succeeds, he will be the first person to win a record four terms as our nation’s leader. Looks like we’ll know this fall.

Mrs. Virgil Morey, Mrs. Ben Leavitt, Mrs. Charles Henak, Mrs. Lem Evans and Mrs. Ed Putthoff are some of the room mothers at the elementary school this year. These women will provide tasty treats for classroom parties.

100 years ago: Oct. 2, 1919

The Ladies of the M.E. Aid will have a food sale Saturday, Oct. 4th, at 2 o’clock at Rumsey Bros. store. Everybody come and buy your Sunday dinner.

County Commissioner Eberth, of Basehor, was here Monday morning in route to Lawrence to attend an adjourned joint meeting of Douglas and Leavenworth County Commissioners relative to road and bridge questions.

A.M. Thistlethwaite returned to Kansas City Monday after a few days visit here. Mr. Thistlethwaite ran a paper here for a time back in the 80’s and later held an appointment under Cleveland and shortly after his retirement from office began work for Montgomery Ward, and was last week retired by them on a pension.

Monday morning the west window of the Bartlett Produce Co. building was found on the sidewalk, having been removed by parties unknown.

The desk was ransacked but no money was there to be taken and the thief no doubt appropriated a few cans of goods from the shelves and departed considerably disappointed as to the empty cash drawer.

Mrs. Al Mann, of Stranger, spent Tuesday with her mother, Mrs. S.A. Hammond, and visited the doctor with her little three year old daughter, who was badly burned Monday of last week by falling into some hot scrub water.

125 years ago: Oct. 4, 1894

The Republicans of Tonganoxie township held their township convention and primary in the room over Kirby’s store last Saturday afternoon.

The attendance from the county was the largest in years, but the town voters did not turn out any better than usual.

The following were the delegates chosen to the county convention: A.A. Moody, J.G. Kirby, C. Nehrbass, J.W. Ratliff, Andrew Jones and F.A. Schenck. To the representative convention Linc Ballou, T.J. Stout, J. Duncanson, Richard James, D.V. Umholtz and R.H. Taylor.

The township ticket could not be improved upon. The following were chosen: For trustee, Jonathan Winslow; clerk, James Duncanson; treasurer, David White; justices, S.A. Pearson and J.C. Alexander; constables, R. Cadwallader and Frank Fox.