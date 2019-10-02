The Tonganoxie USD 464 Education Foundation will induct its 10th class into the Education Hall of Fame next week.

The ceremony will take place during halftime of the Tonganoxie High homecoming football game against Spring Hill on Oct. 11.

There also will be a reception that afternoon for the inductees at the Fairchild Knox Barn on the Tonganoxie Community Historic Site campus.

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees are the Ken Mark, Ron Moore and the late Elizabeth Ann Cronemeyer.

This year’s Alumni Achievement Award will go to Kay Soetaert.

Cronemeyer was a former longtime Tonganoxie Elementary School teacher who was president of the Tonganoxie Education Association, as well as a former president of the Kansas Reading Association. She also was named Kansas Master Teacher by Emporia State University in 1998.

Mark, a Tonganoxie High School graduate, went on to teach business courses for many years at Kansas City Kansas Community College. He also served on the Tonganoxie USD 464 Education Foundation for several years and is a member of the Tonganoxie Civic Club.

Moore, who originally is from Ider, Ala., served on the Tonganoxie school board for 12 years.

Soetaert has been a staple in Tonganoxie for many years. The business owner operated Legal Printing from 1975-2000 and has since worked for Peruvian Connection for many years. She also is heavily involved in Tonganoxie community events and causes, along with mission trips to Guatemala.

Criteria considered by the selection committee include outstanding service to the district by teachers, administrators and staff; outstanding contributions to education in our community by school board members and other citizens; and outstanding achievements in the field of education by alumni. This year also marks the eighth annual presentation of the Alumni Achievement Award.

This honor is given to a graduate of Tonganoxie High School who has demonstrated outstanding achievement in areas such as career, community involvement, service and family. Each honoree will receive a plaque during tonight’s induction ceremony and another plaque is on permanent display in the lobby of the Performing Arts Center at the high school.