Bonner Springs went with a different look in the second half against Tonganoxie in a weather-delayed football game Friday at David Jaynes Stadium.

It didn’t seem to have too much of an impact on the game, though, as THS won, 40-21, in a game called early in the fourth quarter due to inclement weather.

School officials moved up the game to 5 p.m. in an effort to beat the impending thunderstorms. The teams got to halftime, with with THS leading, 21-14, when lightning in the area forced a delay.

When the teams returned for the second half, BSHS was wearing all gray uniforms, a change from their orange and black uniforms from the first half.

Bonner Springs tied the game, 21-21, early in the third quarter, but Tonganoxie answered with three unanswered touchdowns. THS led, 40-21, with more than 10 minutes left in the game. With more weather threatening, coaches agreed to call the game at that time, making it an official game. Tonganoxie continued its streak of scoring 40 or more points in all of its games so far.

Tonganoxie improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Frontier League play. Bonner Springs dropped to 2-2 and 2-2.

Next up for Tonganoxie will be Piper. The Pirates are 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Frontier League play after Louisburg handed PHS its first loss of the season this past Friday. Louisburg won, 23-6, at Wildcat Stadium.

Tonganoxie enters the game with a new distinction in the state rankings. K Preps now has THS at No. 5 in Class 4A.

The Chieftains come in at No. 5. Bishop Miege still is ranked No. 1, with McPherson No. 2, Frontier League foe Paola at No. 3 and Andover Central No. 4.

Piper is in the Top 10 as an “others considered” team, the distinction Tonganoxie had held throughout the first four weeks of the season. Catch It Kansas has Tonganoxie No. 6 and Piper No. 10. Paola also is No. 3 in that poll.