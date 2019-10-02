Progress continues on the new Tonganoxie Public Library, but the current library has been closed due to a plumbing issue the last few days.

The library initially closed at 2 p.m. Friday due to a plumbing issue. The library remained closed through the weekend as repair work continued.

Library director Nicole Holifield posted on the library’s Facebook page Monday with an update. She said that water had backed up into the men’s restroom, hallway and a storage closet.

“I’m getting this repaired as fast as possible but also taking into consideration work that needs to be done so it is safe for all to come into this building,” Holifield wrote in her post.

The library again was closed Tuesday. Holifield said Tuesday morning that the library likely would be closed today also.

“Your safety will always be my number one priority,” Holifield went on to write in the post. “Thank you again for your patience, and I can’t wait until I see everyone’s smiling faces!!!”

For updates on when the library will be open again, visit tonganoxiemirror.com or the library’s Facebook page.

At the library’s new location, passers-by can see supports and frames built upward.

Seeding for grass, it’s hoped, will be planted in the coming weeks so that vegetation will sprout up when the library opens in the new year. Officials went over various aspects of the new library, which will have distinctive areas for adults, teens and children.

When finished, the new library will have a coffee bar, along with specific children, teen and adult areas.

Bookcases from the current library also will be moved to the new library. They first will be relocated so that they can be upgraded and stained to match the new library’s updated decor.

Current projections, weather permitting, have the library being completed by February.