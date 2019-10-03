Stanwood Friends homecoming weekend events

Stanwood Friends Church Homecoming Weekend will celebrate 136 years of worship and fellowship this weekend.

Movie night and snacks will start at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Sunday, with a worship service at 11 a.m. with a time for memories, special music and stories, followed by a potluck dinner at the church, 6197 259th St., Tonganoxie, between Tonganoxie and McLouth.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, a celebration of life for Virginia Heywood Jones will take place at Wildhorse Cemetery. She died July 3, 2019, in Colorado. She had lived in Colorado since 1962. She married John Jones in 1948 at the Stanwood Church. He preceded her in death. In case of inclement weather, her service will take place at the Stanwood Friends Church.