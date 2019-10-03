Archive for Thursday, October 3, 2019
Tonganoxie High volleybal takes 6th at home invitational
October 3, 2019
Tonganoxie High volleyball placed sixth at its home meet before picking up two more victories Monday in Baldwin.
THS went 2-3 at the Tonganoxie Invitational, going 2-2 in pool play before falling to Ottawa in the fifth-place match.
Those matches followed competition last week in which the Chieftains went 2-2. The team defeated Emporia and then lost to Mill Valley on Sept. 23 in Shawnee. Bonner Springs then swept THS, 3-0, on Sept. 24 at BSHS (25-7, 25-16, 25-9), but THS responded with a 3-0 victory Thursday against Bishop Ward in Kansas City, Kan. (25-14, 25-17, 25-17).
At the Tonganoxie Invitational, the Chieftains picked picked up victories against Schlagle (25-12, 25-15) and Piper (25-18, 17-25, 25-10) in pool play, but also fell to Great Bend (25-3, 25-7) and Junction City (25-20, 25-19).
Shawnee Mission Northwest and Junction City played in one semifinal match, while Great Bend and Eudora played in the other. SM Northwest defeated Junction City, 25-3, 25-17, in one semifinal, while Eudora defeated JCHS, 25-15, 25-18, in the other.
SM Northwest won the tournament after defeating Great Bend, 25-23, 25-15, in the championship match. Eudora place third with a 25-15, 25-18 victory against Junction City.
Piper defeated Topeka High, 25-18, 25-16, for seventh place. Turner dropped Schlagle, 25-6, 25-20, for ninth place.
On Monday, THS defeated Baldwin, 25-22, 25-19, and Kansas City Christian, 25-13, 25-11.
Tonganoxie played Tuesday at undefeated Spring Hill (17-0) after The Mirror’s deadline and is back home Thursday against Louisburg (12-8).
The Chieftains then have a home rematch with Ottawa (6-12) on Tuesday.
