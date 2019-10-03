Tonganoxie High volleyball placed sixth at its home meet before picking up two more victories Monday in Baldwin.

THS went 2-3 at the Tonganoxie Invitational, going 2-2 in pool play before falling to Ottawa in the fifth-place match.

Those matches followed competition last week in which the Chieftains went 2-2. The team defeated Emporia and then lost to Mill Valley on Sept. 23 in Shawnee. Bonner Springs then swept THS, 3-0, on Sept. 24 at BSHS (25-7, 25-16, 25-9), but THS responded with a 3-0 victory Thursday against Bishop Ward in Kansas City, Kan. (25-14, 25-17, 25-17).

At the Tonganoxie Invitational, the Chieftains picked picked up victories against Schlagle (25-12, 25-15) and Piper (25-18, 17-25, 25-10) in pool play, but also fell to Great Bend (25-3, 25-7) and Junction City (25-20, 25-19).

Shawnee Mission Northwest and Junction City played in one semifinal match, while Great Bend and Eudora played in the other. SM Northwest defeated Junction City, 25-3, 25-17, in one semifinal, while Eudora defeated JCHS, 25-15, 25-18, in the other.

SM Northwest won the tournament after defeating Great Bend, 25-23, 25-15, in the championship match. Eudora place third with a 25-15, 25-18 victory against Junction City.

Piper defeated Topeka High, 25-18, 25-16, for seventh place. Turner dropped Schlagle, 25-6, 25-20, for ninth place.

On Monday, THS defeated Baldwin, 25-22, 25-19, and Kansas City Christian, 25-13, 25-11.

Tonganoxie played Tuesday at undefeated Spring Hill (17-0) after The Mirror’s deadline and is back home Thursday against Louisburg (12-8).

The Chieftains then have a home rematch with Ottawa (6-12) on Tuesday.