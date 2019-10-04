Archive for Friday, October 4, 2019
Fall Fest at Genesis Christian Academy is this weekend in Tonganoxie
October 4, 2019
Genesis Christian Academy and Preschool will have its fall festival this weekend.
Festivities start at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Tonganoxie Christian Church/GCA upper and lower parking lots, 204 Washington St.
A drive-through breakfast and lunch will be offered, along with games for youths, vendors and garage sale items.
