It’s time to paint the town red (and white).

Homecoming week is here at Tonganoxie High School, as festivities start Monday with Denim Day. Students were wore denim to the max during the first day of homecoming.

Tuesday was Tourist Day. Students were encouraged to act like tourists in another city, state or country.

Today’s theme is Greek Day. Students are to dress with a college state of mind, as it is Greek Day. Students can dress as though they are in a fraternity or sorority, for instance.

Thursday is Traveling Through Time Day, as students will dress in fashions of their decade of choice.

And, of course, Friday is Class Color Day. THS gear is highly encouraged for students. Class colors are gray for freshmen, Vegas Gold for sophomores, white for juniors and red for seniors.

This year’s homecoming parade theme is Traveling Through Time.

School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Friday The parade will start at 2 p.m. and run through Fourth Street. The parade then will stop at Fourth and Bury streets for a pep rally.

Coronation for homecoming royalty will start at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 before the Tonganoxie-Spring Hill game.

Queen candidates are Anja Bartels, Cadence Cole, Lauren Gray, Merkaia Khanthaboury, Lauren Lawson, Aspen Moritz and Andrea Zesati. King candidates are Cooper Cunningham, Jake Edholm, Cole Sample, Connor Searcy, Elijah Tyner, Caden Woods and James Works.

There also will be recognition of this year’s Tonganoxie Education Foundation Hall of Fame inductees at halftime of the football game.

This year’s homecoming dance will be 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 12 at the THS west gymnasium.