Tonganoxie USD 464 enrollment is up across the board.

Assistant Superintendent Tonya Phillips reports that total enrollment as of Sept. 20 was 1,965 students in the district. That’s up 20 from 2018.

With regards to full-time equivalent the number is 1,941, up 6.5 from 2018.

The adjusted FTE is up 13 to 1,980.8.

Phillips explained that if a student only attends school half-time, the student is counted as 0.5.

Adjusted FTE utilizes a three-year average of FTE, excluding 4-year-old at-risk, virtual school students or those enrolled the Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science. KAMS is a two-year early-entrance program at Fort Hays State University for accelerated high school juniors and seniors.