Tonganoxie High soccer players put themselves in position to extend their winning streak this past week, but opponent rallies prevented the Chieftains from picking up two more victories.

THS played Oct. 1 in a Frontier League clash on the road against Louisburg at Wildcat Stadium.

Tonganoxie senior Javier Trujillo helped the Chieftains build a 2-0 lead in the first half with two goals.

LHS, though, responded with a goal in the first half and another in the second half. The Wildcats scored again in overtime for a 3-2 victory.

Tonganoxie played again Thursday at home against Spring Hill. The Chieftains again scored first, and it again was Trujillo. The senior’s shot from the right about 30 yards out curved toward the goal and found the upper left corner of the net for a 1-0 Tonganoxie lead.

The Chieftains were on the verge of victory when the Broncos scored with about two minutes left in regulation.

The teams went to double overtime without a score, and THS had to settle for a tie against Spring Hill (3-6-1).

“I was really pleased the first half,” THS coach Jon Orndorff said after the game.

In the second half, though, the team wasn’t as aggressive and played more defensive, according to Orndorff.

“I thought we controlled the OT’s for the most part,” he said.

Tonganoxie entered this week’s competition with a 4-2-2 record.

Tonganoxie traveled Monday to Topeka to play Topeka High at Hummer Sports Complex.

The Chieftains couldn’t connect on any goals and fell to the Trojans (5-6-0) by a 2-0 margin.

It was the start to a busy week, as the Chieftains played again Tuesday at home against the Junction City Blue Jays (0-7-3) and are on the road for a 6 p.m. match Thursday in a Frontier League match at Ottawa (1-8-0).

Tonganoxie now is 4-3-2 on the season, with the playoffs approaching later this month.

The team plays at 6 p.m. Monday at home against Maur Hill-Mount Academy (6-5-0) and then Oct. 17 against Baldwin (7-3-1).

The team heads back on the road Oct. 21 for another Frontier League clash, this time at Paola (6-3-0). Senior Night is Oct. 22 when Seaman (8-2-0) visits Beatty Field.

The final regular season match is set for Oct. 24 at Eudora (7-3-1). All matches start at 6 p.m.

Playoffs begin Oct. 28.

THS currently is the No. 5 seed in the Class 4-3-2-1A East Regional. The Chieftains also have a +1 goal differential.