For all of those residents who played the license plate game on road trips or enjoy seeing older license plates, there might be just the presentation and exhibit for you coming later this month to the Tonganoxie Community Historic Site campus.

Brady Mikijanis will present a program on the history of vehicle license plates in Kansas and Tonganoxie later this month at the Tonganoxie Community Historical Society’s monthly meeting.

The program will start at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the TCHS campus site, 201 W. Washington St.

Mikijanis also has arranged a license plate exhibit at the museum. The exhibit will become a permanent collection at the museum. Mikijanis donated a set of Leavenworth County license plates to the museum and has included some in his exhibit that were previously donated by Fred Scheller.

The Oct. 22 program also will serve as a grand opening for the exhibit.

Refreshments will be served at the free event.

TCHS monthly meetings and programs generally take place on the fourth Tuesday of each month.