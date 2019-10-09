Schools sponsor senior citizen luncheon

McLouth Elementary Student Council, sponsored by MES counselor Vicki Feuerborn, organized and hosted the Fall Senior Citizen Luncheon on Oct. 3. Approximately 25 guests attended.

McLouth High School students, under the direction of MHS vocational educational Marry Curry, made and served a delicious meal. Entertainment was provided by the jazz band and director Tristan Bartley. It was a great event.

‘Laughing Lunch’ is Oct. 17 in Tonganoxie

1967 McLouth High School classmates and friends will meet for our “Laughing Lunch” at noon Oct. 17 in Tonganoxie.

The latest meeting will be at Ajuua Mexican Grill and Cantina, 300 N. Village Terrace, along East U.S. Highway 24-40. on the East edge of Tonganoxie. Submit McLouth information to mclouthhappenings@gmail.com