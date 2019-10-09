Friends of the McLouth Public Library is having a shoe fundraiser drive.

The event started Aug. 12 and will run through Nov. 10.

People can drop off gently worn used and new shoes at various locations.

Shoes can be dropped off at several area locations: at McLouth Public Library, 215 S. Union St.; the McLouth Post Office, 301 S. Union St.; Osakloosa Public Library, 315 Jefferson St.; Osakloosa Post Office, 302 Washington St.; Meriden Community Library, 7272 Kansas Highway 4; and Tonganoxie Public Library, 303 Bury St.

Contact the McLouth Public Library with any questions at 913-796-2225.