The new Casey’s General Store will be opening later this month.

According to information posted at the current Casey’s store along U.S. Highway 24-40, the store will open at 6 a.m. Oct. 17.

The site is about two blocks south of the current store, with the new locale being south of the U.S. Highway 24-40 and Kansas Highway 16 intersection on the west side of the road.

The current store will close at 11 p.m. Oct. 16, with the kitchen closing at 2 p.m. that day.

This is the third Casey’s to be built in Tonganoxie, all of which being constructed in the same proximity.

The first location was on the northwest corner of U.S. 24-40 and K-16 where the optometry office of Richard Dean and Katie Volk now stands. The current was then built a block north.

Tonganoxie’s new Casey’s will offer several more fuel pumps, including areas for large truck fueling.