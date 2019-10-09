25 years ago: Oct. 12, 1994

From the column, “Direct from Denise,” written by Denise Sullivan, Leavenworth County Extension Agent for Home Economics: You have probably noticed the new food labels by now.

They were directed to be in place by May of this year by the Nutrition Labeling and Education Act. The new labels have been met with mixed reviews — some find them to be quite helpful, others find them to be “clear as mud.”

If you would like to find out how to make the new label work for you, you will want to attend the program “Read the Label – Set a Healthy Table” that I will be holding on Thursday, October 20.

On September 30 at 5:00 p.m., officials at the Wolcott & Lincoln Grain Elevator made the decision to no longer accept any in bound grain. The decision means that local farmers are now being forced to transport their crops to area elevators for storage.

Adding to the confusion, Wolcott & Lincoln officials chose not to inform the community of their decision. Local farmers are continuing with harvest, some taking their grain to Lawrence, some to Kansas City.

This is presenting a time constraint on farmers, as they are not able to return immediately to their fields when traveling further to deliver their grain.

50 years ago: Oct. 2, 1969

The West End Lunch counter, fixtures and contents at 404 East 4th street were listed for a Real Estate Auction on October 13th.

Tonganoxie Fairgrounds had an ALL SATIN RABBIT SHOW on Oct. 5.

The Young Christian Minstrels’ AUTUMIXER for Junior, YCM’s, and High School students was at the 4H building at the Fairgrounds offering a new transistor radio as a door prize.

Zoellner’s October specials included Levi’s pre-shrunk jeans for $6.25 a pair.

A brand new 1970 Buddy Mobile Home 12 x 50 was $4250.

Cub Scout Pack 3075 had a Space Derby Thursday night to a full house.

75 years ago: Oct. 5, 1944

John W. Jarrett, a flying cadet at Tuskegee Army Air Field has been here visiting his grandmother, Mrs. Mary Jarrett. John is the son of Robert L. Jarrett.

Two Tonganoxie boys, Jack Buffington and Burnell Turner, are in General George S. Patton’s third army. This division is besieging the great fortress of Metz in the Siegfried Line. Best wishes to those two men.

Install storm doors and windows this winter to save on the fuel that will be needed in our war industries. Using caulk and weather stripping can save you cash and help our military, too.

The Royal Theater is showing “Cover Girl” starring Rita Hayworth and Gene Kelly. This film is presented in Technicolor and runs on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday only this week. While you are at the theater, remember that October is Doughnut Month over at Musil’s Bakery. Hurry in after the movie and get you a dozen doughnuts for snacks.

We have had so much rain this summer and early fall that all farm work has halted in and around Tonganoxie. Corn cutting is almost finished and lots of rye is being sowed for pastures. We may wish for heavy rain next summer.

100 years ago: Oct. 9, 1919

Pearl Blackwell brought suit against J. Frala in Justice Needham’s court, the case being heard last Saturday before a jury. Mr. Blackwell was awarded $80 damages to his field of corn caused by Mr. Frala’s hogs.

The Chicken Pie Supper to be given by the Ladies of the Christian church will be at Grists Hall Saturday evening.

October 18th, beginning at 5 o’clock. Plenty of good eats and price only 50c.

The oldest person in the world has been located. He is John Shell, of Kentucky. Shell has 131 years to his credit, is hale, hearty and says he never ate, drank or used tobacco to excess. It is needless to remark, however, that he was never the editor of a country paper.

Oh, for a return to the good old days when we could step into a store and buy a pair of shoes for $1.89!

Joe Hollingsworth, while working on a building near Stanwood Wednesday of last week, received an injury on his head caused by a board falling and striking him and requiring five stitches to close, which were taken by Dr. Coe.

125 years ago: Oct. 11, 1894

The county treasurer question has been virtually decided and the fight is practically over, Joseph Bleakley relieved C.J. Buckingham Tues morning and, for the first time in many years, the treasury is under Republican control. The last effort made to keep Bleakley out was Thursday morning when Taylor’s attorney appeared before the supreme court and asked for a stay of judgment. Counsel for Mr. Bleakley was present and argued that, as they have made a proffer of a loan of their brief to the counsel for the contestee, the question should be at once argued on its merits before the supreme court. The supreme court was not ready to hear the case then and set Nov. 7th as the day to affirm or reverse the decision of the lower court. The supreme court refused to grant the stay.

The county pays the treasurer a salary of $4,000 per year, but two and three assistants must be paid out of this. The county, of course provides all the stationery and books.

Miss Lizzie Hook will be Mr. Bleakley’s assistant in the office and Mr. Hurley who was Mr. Buckingham’s deputy will remain in the office for several month’s yet.

Saturday the county board met in special session and the bond of $60,000 was approved. The bondsmen are of the best men in the county. In fact, it would be hard to get any more financially responsible. They are W.C. Phenicie, Henry Metz, T. F. Kirby, W.R. Smith, Winfield Denton, H.D. Rush, J.W. Fogler and John Kelley.