Turkey dinner and bazzar Sunday at Sacred Heart
October 9, 2019
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will have its annual turkey and dinner bazaar this month.
The event will run 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the church, 1100 West St.
Meal carryout will be available until 2:30 p.m. by calling 913-369-2851.
There also will be a country store, raffles, silent auction, bingo and children’s games.
The meal costs $10 for adults and $5 for youths ages 6-12. Children 5 and younger eat for free.
