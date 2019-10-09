Archive for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Turkey dinner and bazzar Sunday at Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1100 West St., Tonganoxie

Enlarge photo.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1100 West St., Tonganoxie

By Shawn Linenberger

October 9, 2019

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will have its annual turkey and dinner bazaar this month.

The event will run 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the church, 1100 West St.

Meal carryout will be available until 2:30 p.m. by calling 913-369-2851.

There also will be a country store, raffles, silent auction, bingo and children’s games.

The meal costs $10 for adults and $5 for youths ages 6-12. Children 5 and younger eat for free.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment