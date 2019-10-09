Sacred Heart Catholic Church will have its annual turkey and dinner bazaar this month.

The event will run 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the church, 1100 West St.

Meal carryout will be available until 2:30 p.m. by calling 913-369-2851.

There also will be a country store, raffles, silent auction, bingo and children’s games.

The meal costs $10 for adults and $5 for youths ages 6-12. Children 5 and younger eat for free.