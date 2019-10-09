Tonganoxie’s next city council meeting will be Monday due to scheduling conflicts with the regular meeting that was scheduled later this month.

City Manager George Brajkovic and Assistant City Manager Dan Porter will be at a conference Oct. 21. The council decided to schedule the meeting for this coming Monday.

The agenda will include discussion of recommended rezoning of a townhome development proposed for the area of the former Tonganoxie Elementary School campus that is north of the new Tonganoxie Public Library project site. Nearby residents successfully filed a protest petition, which means the measure requires a 3/4 majority of the governing body — including the mayor, for it to pass. Most votes require a simple majority of the governing body not including the mayor.

So for this measure to pass, five of the six elected officials must approve it. The measure headed to the council after the Tonganoxie Planning Commission recommended it.

The item wasn’t on this past Monday’s agenda because two council members, Rocky Himpel and Curtis Oroke, were absent.

Council Member Lisa Patterson asked that neigboring property owners be made aware of this coming Monday’s meeting. City staff will mail notices of the meeting to those residents this week.

Monday’s meeting will start at 7 p.m. in Tonganoxie City Council Chambers, 321 Delaware St.enacts 3/4 of the governing body approval, including the mayor. instead of simple majority