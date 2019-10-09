Archive for Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Tonganoxie High Auto Tech Car Show coming this weekend
October 9, 2019
The third annual Tonganoxie Auto Tech Car Show is Saturday.
The Tonganoxie High School group’s show will start with registration at 8 a.m. Judging starts at 11 a.m.
Anyone interested in a booth space can purchase one for $30. There also will be a food truck at the show.
For more information, contact THS instructor Tony Maurer at tmaurer@tong464.org.
