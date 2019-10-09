Archive for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Tonganoxie High Auto Tech Car Show coming this weekend

Visitors look at classic vehicles during the second annual Tonganoxie High School Auto Tech Car Show in October 2018 on the THS campus.

By Shawn Linenberger

October 9, 2019

The third annual Tonganoxie Auto Tech Car Show is Saturday.

The Tonganoxie High School group’s show will start with registration at 8 a.m. Judging starts at 11 a.m.

Anyone interested in a booth space can purchase one for $30. There also will be a food truck at the show.

For more information, contact THS instructor Tony Maurer at tmaurer@tong464.org.

