The third annual Tonganoxie Auto Tech Car Show is Saturday.

The Tonganoxie High School group’s show will start with registration at 8 a.m. Judging starts at 11 a.m.

Anyone interested in a booth space can purchase one for $30. There also will be a food truck at the show.

For more information, contact THS instructor Tony Maurer at tmaurer@tong464.org.