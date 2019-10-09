The Tonganoxie High boys cross country team ran away with the Perry-Lecompton Invitational title on Thursday, while the THS girls just missed out on their own team championship.

Senior Jake Edholm paced Tonganoxie on the boys side with a time of 18 minutes, 48.43 seconds. Freshman teammate Eli Gilmore placed fourth (18:57.81) and senior Dylan Graham fifth (19:06.67).

Ben Farrar placed 11th (19:44.69), junior Jonah Stephen 16th (19:57.05) and junior Chas Gilmore 22nd (20:36.57). Freshman Brandon Wilson placed 40th for Tonganoxie (21:26.66).

Tonganoxie won the meet with a low score of 37 points, well ahead of second-place Bishop Miege (96). Anderson County placed third (103), Perry-Lecompton fourth (111), Piper fifth (148), Pleasant Ridge sixth (151) and Holton seventh (169). Bonner Springs (172), Royal Valley (199), Paola (220) and Jeff West (311).

On the girls side, junior Kristi Chambers led THS by placing fifth individually with a 23:23.91 time.

Fellow junior Katherine Wombwel placed 16th (24:24.62) and sophomore Romero Eva 18th (24:44.23).

Freshman Kyleigh Thomas placed 20th (24:46.16) and sophomore Brooklyn Lang 26th (25:09.74). Macy Geiger finished the race not far behind in 28th with a 25:20.22 time.

Senior Lauren Lawson took 35th for the Chieftains (25:52.09).

Bishop Miege won the meet with 75 points, but Tonganoxie was right behind in second with 80. Anderson County also scored 80, but THS held the tiebreaker, so the Bulldogs placed third.

Piper placed fourth (100), Paola fifth (112), Bonner Springs sixth (122) and Jeff West seventh (205). Royal Valley (208), Holton (212) and Perry-Lecompton (229) rounded out the rest of the field.

The teams are back in action with a 9 a.m. meet Saturday on the University of Saint Mary campus in Leavenworth.

The Frontier League Meet will be Oct. 17 at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.

Regionals are Oct. 26 at the Baldwin Golf Course and state is Nov. 2 at the Wamego Country Club.