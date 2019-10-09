Tonganoxie didn’t hit the 40-point mark for the first time this season, but the Chieftains still had an exciting — and interesting Frontier League game Friday at Piper.

The Chieftains were clinging to a 7-6 lead into the fourth quarter when THS finally got another score. Piper answered before Tonganoxie tacked on another score and held on for the 21-12 victory.

“Like I told the team, we didn’t play really well,” Troyer said. “We survived. They had every opportunity to beat us.

“It’s hard to overcome 90 yards of penalties.”

Piper could have been up a touchdown in the first half, but Pirates wide receiver Camaro Scott dropped a touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Tonganoxie then scored before Piper answered right back with special teams threat La’ James White scored on a 73-yard kickoff return.

Tonganoxie also had 10 penalties for 90 yards, compared to Piper’s two penalties for 20 yards.

Troyer said THS needed to tighten up some things, such as not kicking deep to a dangerous returner saucy as James. But he said the team can learn from the close call.

“I think it’s kind of a wakeup call for us,” Troyer said. “We can’t coast. Our guys played hard, it was just little things here and there. We had almost 400 yards of offense, we just didn’t put the ball in the end zone.”

Senior Cooper Cunningham again led THS in rushing. He had 235 yards on 32 carries. Junior Dallas Bond, who always seems to have big, timely catches, sparked the Chieftains with four receptions for 76 yards, including a 48-yard catch.

Senior Connor Searcy again led the Chieftains on defense with 15 tackles, 13 of which were solo.

PHS missed the extra point on its first TD, but had a chance to tie the game at 14 on its second. However, the PHS receiver dropped the two-point conversion pass.

“Piper played hard,” Troyer said. “It was a good fought battle. We need one of those every now and then.”

The game also was stopped for a few minutes in the second half because of discussion about the team’s drone, which is used for filming games. There was confusion about the equipment being allowed for the game, but Troyer said the team got permission before the game, which has been commonplace for games.

THS also tried to punch in another score in the final moments of the game, but couldn’t convert. The Chieftains did so to keep their point differential numbers as high as possible for the playoff system. THS currently is the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A East Bracket because of the points tiebreaker. No. 1 Paola, like THS, is undefeated, but right now is the top seed because of the points tiebreaker.

2019 SCHEDULE

49 BASEHOR-LINWOOD 28

42 at Louisburg 6

43 EUDORA 8

40 at Bonner Springs 21

21 at Piper 12

SPRING HILL

at Baldwin

OTTAWA

WEEK 5 RESULTS

Frontier League

Paola 56, Baldwin 0

Tonganoxie 21, Piper 12

Bonner Springs 50, Ottawa 0

Louisburg 17, Eudora 7

De Soto 14, Spring Hill 0

Northeast Kansas League

Maur Hill 61, Horton 0

Christ Prep 35, Jefferson County North 0

Nemaha Central 22, Pleasant Ridge 0

Jackson Heights 26, Valley Heights 12

Riverside 51, Atchison County 12

Osage City 23, Oskaloosa 14

West Franklin 28, McLouth 6

United Kansas Conference

De Soto 14, Spring Hill 0

Basehor-Linwood 49, Turner 8

Shawnee Heights 35, Washington 21

Lansing 28, Leavenworth 20

FRONTIER LEAGUE STANDINGS

Team League Overall PF PA CRS (current region seed)

Paola 4-0 5-0 243 31 1

Tonganoxie 4-0 5-0 205 75 2

Bonner Springs 3-2 3-2 155 129 8

Louisburg 3-2 3-2 108 94 6

Piper 2-2 3-2 149 63 7

Spring Hill 2-2 2-3 105 115 12

Ottawa 1-3 1-4 57 221 15



Eudora 1-4 1-4 76 134 14

Baldwin 0-5 0-5 44 211 16