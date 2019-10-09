Tonganoxie High girls golf just keeps hitting new milestones this season.

The Chieftains won their first tournament in program history Wednesday, Oct. 2, with the lowest team score at Village Greens Golf Course near Meriden.

Despite rainy weather and wet conditions, Tonganoxie won the tourney by nine shots with a low score of 385.

Morgan Brusven set a new THS girls team low score of 88 and placed second individually.

Hayden York shot a career-best 96 and placed seventh, while Payton Lynn and Meghan Heskett shot a 100 and 101, respectively. They placed ninth and 11th at the tourney.

Tonganoxie’s next competition was

The meet is a good tune-up for Tonganoxie’s Class 4A regional, which will start at 9 a.m. a week later Oct. 14 at the same course.

Teams joining Tonganoxie there are Anderson County, Bishop Miege, Holton, Ottawa, Piper and Wamego. The top two teams go on to state Oct. 21 at Hesston Golf Park. A handful of top individual golfers who place high enough at regionals also will advance to state.