Energy is a buzz word for Tonganoxie High volleyball.

Seniors on this year’s squad talk about it. Coach Chrissie Jeannin talks about it.

It’s the team’s strength, they say. It’s also a weakness when the team isn’t consistent with said energy.

Take Thursday’s home match against Louisburg (17-10). Tonganoxie came out swinging in the first set before falling 25-18. The Wildcats then dominated in the second set, 25-8. Jeannin was proud of how the team responded and the energy it brought in that final set, another 25-18 decision, as LHS swept the match.

“How they played in that third set is how we should play every set,” Jeannin said. “When they play like that, they compete with teams.”

THS stayed with Louisburg in that final set. The Chieftains battled back from a 13-10 deficit and actually led 17-15 and 18-17. The Wildcats, though put together a seven-point streak on their way to the sweep.

Senior Lauren Gray talked before the Louisburg match about “not letting it be a roller coaster,” referring to the team’s energy. Fellow senior Abby Marcoullier agreed, adding that the team needed to “level out our energy.”

Spring Hill also swept Tonganoxie earlier in the week. The Broncos, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A at 25-1, swept THS on Oct. 1 at SHHS, 25-15, 25-11, 25-14.

Gray and Marcoullier, along with fellow seniors Erin Gallagher and Cadence Cole, agreed that the team was coming together.

Tonganoxie was 11-12 heading into this week’s competition and ranked No. 8 in the Ottawa substate out of 18 teams.

The team played Tuesday at home against Ottawa (9-16) after The Mirror’s print deadline and also is at home at 6 p.m. Thursday against Jeff West (5-18).

The Chiettains also play in the De Soto Spikefest tourney, which starts at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Tonganoxie then plays its final home matches Monday against Bishop Seabury (10-16) and Tuesday against Baldwin (9-15).

The team finishes out the regular season Oct. 21 at Atchison (10-6) and Oct. 22 at Eudora (15-9).

THS also has a fifth senior, Nicole Segala, a foreign exchange student from Piracicaba, Brazil, who plays on the junior varsity team.