One man is in Leavenworth County Sheriff’s office custody while another still is at-large after the men fled a traffic stop Wednesday morning a few miles north of Tonganoxie.

Officers reported that two men fled a vehicle about 6:15 a.m. during a traffic stop on Tonganoxie Road north of Tonganoxie. Sheriff’s officers and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers searched the vicinity, as the men had been seen in the area east of Leavenworth County Road 5 and south of Donahoo Road.

Undersheriff Jim Sherley reported about 11:30 a.m. that one man was in custody, but the other still was at-large. He was last seen entering the passenger side of white work-style truck headed north on 207th Street from Tonganoxie Drive. The suspect was described as muscular in build about 5-foot-9-inches or 5-10 in his late 20s. The man, a black male, was last seen wearing a white shirt with a hole torn in front and blue jeans.

The man in custody was arrested for narcotics possession, along with fleeing and obstruction.

Tonganoxie USD 464 officials placed all district buildings on precautionary lockdown Wednesday with the suspects being in the area.