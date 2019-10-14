Back-to-back victories this past week helped the Tonganoxie High boys soccer team move to 6-3-2 on the season.

THS defeated Ottawa, 3-2, Thursday on the road.

Tonganoxie had three different players score goals against the Cyclones, as Abel Mendoza, Grayson Sonntag and Aftin Boone all got the ball in the net for the Chieftains.

The match was tied, 2-2, at halftime, but Tonganoxie was able to get the go-ahead goal in the second half and hold on for the victory.

Tognanoxie also defeated Junction City, 3-0, Oct. 8 at home. That victory came a day after THS lost, 2-0, to Topeka High in Topeka.

Tonganoxie currently is the No. 5 seed in the Class 4-3-2-1A East Region.

The top five teams in the region are all Frontier League teams: No. 1 Louisburg (11-1-1), No. 2 Paola (7-3-0), No. 3 Baldwin (9-4-1), No. 4 Eudora (8-4-1) and No. 5 Tonganoxie (6-3-2).

Tonganoxie continues its schedule with a home match today against Maur Hill.

The match is slated to start about 6 p.m. at Beatty Field.