Tonganoxie High golfers enter today’s Class 4A regional tournament with some momentum.

The team is coming off another first-place finish Thursday when they won the Bobcat Invitational.

THS shot a low score of 192 for the team title.

Chilali Tanner shot a personal best 43 and won the individual title as well. Morgan Brusven placed fifth with a 47. Payton Lynn placed 14th and Hayden York 15th, as each shot a 51.

The team also placed third at the Anderson County Invitational on Oct. 7 in Garnett.

Tonganoxie shot a 386, the team’s second-best score of the season.

Brusven shot a 93 and placed sixth at the tournament, while Haydne York shot a career-low 94 and placed eighth.

Meghan Heskett shot a personal-best 97 and placed 11th, while Chilali Tanner placed 15th with a 102.

Tonganoxie returns today to the Garnett course for a Class 4A regional.

The regional starts at 9 a.m. at the Garnett Country Club.

Teams competing at the regional with Tonganoxie are host Anderson County, Holton, Piper, Ottawa, Bishiop Miege and Wamego.

The other three regional sites are Andale, Fort Scott and Winfield. The top three teams from each regional and top individual golfers from teams not in the top three advance to state, which will be next Monday and Tuesday in Hesston.