The Tonganoxie Public Library will be re-open this week.

Library director Nicole Holifield originally posted a note on the library’s website with an update that the library would be back in operation starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, but that date had to be pushed back. The library now will reopen Tuesday.

A plumbing issue in the men’s restroom caused damage that forced the closure of the library starting Sept. 27. The library remained closed to the public as crews worked on the issues and worked to make the building safe for patrons again.

In her statement on the site, Holifield wrote that renovations started Oct. 7 “so the community and staff will be safe when they enter the building.”

She also mentioned that there would be special treats for patrons Tuesday. She also assured readers that they would not have to worry about fines or holds. Other issues, such as an overflowing dropbox and voicemails, also were addressed.

Visit tonganoxielibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page for more information.