The Tonganoxie High boys cross country team won another team title Saturday.

THS brought home the first-place plaque from the Pleasant Ridge Invitational, which took place on the University of Saint Mary campus.

The Chieftains scored 35 points, which was an improvement from its 39 team score the week before. Tonganoxie had three runners place in the Top 10: Dylan Graham, who placed second with a time of 20 minutes, 48 seconds, Eli Gilmore (third, 17:30) and Jake Edholm (seventh, 17:54).

Tonganoxie also placed third on the girls’ side.

The squad scored 91 points as a team. Kristi Chambers led the team with a fourth-place finish and a 21:37 time.

Katherine Wombwell finished 18th (22:43), Kyleigh Thomas 20th (23:02), Eva Romero 24th (23:22), Brooklyn Lang 27th (23:29), Macy Geiger 28th (23:42) and Lauren Lawson 31st (25:00).

Junior varsity scores

The THS boys JV team also won its race.

JV runners scored 27 points, with four of the five runners placing within the top 10 and medaling. Nick Edholm finished first overall with a time of 20:06. Daniel Dorsey placed fourth overall (20:48), Ian Mancinelli placed fifth overall (21:08) and Abraham Puebla sixth (21:13). Nolan Rogers placed 11th with a time of 21:40.

The girls junior varsity team scored 56 points and finished second overall. Two runners finished within the top 10 and medaled.

Grace Slabaugh finished fourth overall with a time of 24:37 and Clara Altenhofen finished sixth overall with a time of 25:11.

Chyanne Aaron finished 13th with a time of 26:23, Sydney Angell finished 17th (27:13), Chloe Temple 20th (27:40) and Heather Wombwell finished 22nd (29:05).

THS to host 1st Frontier League Meet

Tonganoxie will be the site for this year’s Frontier League Meet. The boys will look to win their second consecutive Frontier League title.

Teams ranked in 4A

The Tonganoxie boys are No. 5 in Class 4A in the latest Kansas cross country coaches poll. The THS girls are receiving votes.

Buhler is ranked No. 1 in both boys and girls polls.