The popular Tonganoxie Spooktacular will take place later next week, but there’s another fun tradition in conjunction with the festival that gets local youths out and about.

Tonganoxie Spooktacular, a Tonganoxie Business Association-sponsored event, will be 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25 in downtown Tonganoxie. Candy, games, food and music will be available for youths at various businesses and booths.

There also will be the Skeleton Scavenger Hunt, which runs this Friday through Oct. 24.

There will be weekday clue times posted on the scavenger hunt Facebook page at 3:15 p.m., with times to vary on the weekend. Clues will lead youths to various businesses and an ongoing scavenger hunt adventure. Each successful clue will come with a skeleton bone. Completed skeletons cane be turned in for a coupon for a free mini pizza from Gambino’s Pizza and a chance to win cash prizes.

Brochures at participating businesses also have a Halloween scene coloring contest. The completed coloring pages, complete with name and grade in school, can be turned in to Ferrelgas, 1208 State Ave., Suite B, by 7 p.m. Oct. 24 to be eligible for the contest. prizes will be given for divisions from pre-k and kindergarten up to fourth grade.