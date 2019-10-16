This year has been a season of firsts for the Tonganoxie High girls golf team.

The THS program chalked up a couple biggies Monday in Garnett.

Tonganoxie placed second at its Class 4A regional, which means the team secured its first state bid in school history.

It also won the individual title for the first time in program history.

Tonganoxie junior Morgan Brusven won the regional with a low score of 86.

Fellow junior Meghan Heskett placed fifth for the Chieftains with a 92, while freshman Hayden York took 12th with a 99.

THS’ remaining three golfers all finished in a pack. Sophomore Chilali Tanner 16th (104), senior Payton Lynn 17th (109) and junior Kylie Rickard 18th (112).

As a team, the Chieftains scored a 381, good for second place and a state berth. The top three regional teams advance to state. Wamego won the meet with a 367.

Anderson County finished third with a 405, Piper fourth with a 441 and Ottawa fifth with a 477.

Bishop Miege and Holton also had individuals compete, but those programs did not field full teams.

“The girls have done a great job of working on their games as the season went along,” said THS coach Doug Sandburg. “We always stress being our best at the end of the season and it worked out that way at the end of the year.”

Tonganoxie now directs its attention to state meet, which is next Monday and Tuesday at the Hesston Golf Course in Hesston.

Other teams headed to state are Buhler, Andale and Concordia from the Andale regional, Chanute, Fort Scott and Girard from the Fort Scott regional and Winfield, Hayden and Towanda-Circle from the Winfield regional.

Sandburg, who also is the THS boys coach, started the girls program before the 2017-18 school year.

Tonganoxie has gone from new program to state qualifiers in three seasons. Tonganoxie’s assistant coach is Stephanie Wittman.

“Hopefully another great week of practice and we can improve some more at state,” Sandburg said. “It has been a fun year with a great set of amazing young ladies. I am thankful that I had a great assistant, young ladies and parents that help make the dream of getting to state come true in three years. Now the hard work of maintaining this standard will begin after enjoying the state tourney on Monday and Tuesday at the Hesston golf course.”

THS wins Bobcat Invite

The team is coming off another first-place finish Thursday when they won the Bobcat Invitational.

THS shot a low score of 192 for the team title.

Tanner shot a personal best 43 and won the individual title as well. Brusven placed fifth with a 47. Lynn placed 14th and York 15th, as each shot a 51.

The team also placed third at the Anderson County Invitational on Oct. 7 in Garnett.

Tonganoxie shot a 386, the team’s second-best score of the season.

Brusven shot a 93 and placed sixth at the tournament, while York shot a career-low 94 and placed eighth.

Heskett shot a personal-best 97 and placed 11th, while Tanner placed 15th with a 102.