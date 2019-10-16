It was a chilly Friday night, but Tonganoxie High football capped off a happy homecoming week with a 41-0 shutout victory against Spring Hill.

The game remained scoreless much of the first quarter, but THS scored on back-to-back offensive possessions in the last three minutes of the opening quarter and suddenly had a 14-0 advantage.

Quarterback Blake Poje connected with wide receiver Elijah Tyner on a short slant play that Tyner then took 76 yards for the score.

Poje then found Dallas Bond for a 40-yard pass play on the next possession.

Poje had a big night at quarterback, connecting on 15-of-23 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns.

Tyner and Bond both had notable games receiving, as Tyner had 161 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and Bond 124 yards and three touchdowns on six carries.

Sam Kleidosty scored Tonganoxie’s third touchdown on a three-yard run in the second quarter.

THS then exploded for three more touchdowns in the third quarter — Cooper Cunnigham on a 25-yard run, and then Bond on receptions of 12 and 32 from Poje. Tonganoxie was up 41-0 in the third. With the Chieftains up by 35 or more in the fourth quarter, the clock ran continuously in the final quarter aside from timeouts. Tonganoxie finished with 293 passing yards and 245 rushing yards.

Cooper Cunningham registered his fifth game with more than 200 yards rushing.

He has now has 1,260 rushing yards on the season with 11 touchdowns through six games. He’s averaging 210 yards per game.

With two games left in the regular season, he likely will surpass Korbin Riedel’s single-season total of 1,531 last year.

Kleidosty also had one catch for eight yards. Kleidosty had a highlight-reel catch on a long bomb from Blake Poje near the 30 in which he went up for the ball against the defender and then scampered in for the score, but it was called back due to a holding penalty.

Several Chieftains registered tackles against the Broncos.

Connor Searcy and Kleidosty each had eight tackles (each had six solo tackles). Bond and Heston Robbins each had seven, while Tucker Isaacs and Dustin Rhoads each had six. Willie Harris accounted for four tackles, Cole Sample three and Andrew Colvert and Jacob Maxwell two each. Poje had a solo tackle himself.

Rhoads recovered a fumble for the Chieftain defense.

Javier Trujillo connected on five of six PATs. He now has made 28-of-30 extra points this season.

THS again had more penalties than its opponent, but this game it was a closer margin. THS had six for 40 yards, while Spring Hill had two for 10 yards.

Tonganoxie ran 51 plays to Spring Hill’s 49 and also had the advantage in the first-down category, 14-9.

Now 6-0 overall and 5-0 in Frontier League play, the Chieftains have a good shot at their second undefeated season in three seasons and another league title. The previous was a Kaw Valley League title in the final year of the KVL in 2017. This would be the program’s first in this new stint with the Frontier League. Tonganoxie likely will share the conference title with Paola. Paola currently is the No. 1 seed and Tonganoxie No. 2 in the Class 4A East Bracket. The teams don’t face each other in the regular season, but could meet in the state semifinals if the teams keep their current seeds in two weeks.

Tonganoxie next plays at 7 p.m. this Friday at Baldwin (0-6 and 0-6).

K Preps has Paola at No. 3 and THS No. 4 in the latest 4A rankings. Though K Preps only ranks the Top Five, fellow Frontier League members Bonner Springs (4-2) and Louisburg (4-2) are in the “others considered” category among six teams.

Catch It Kansas also has Paola and Tonganoxie in the same slots and Louisburg No. 9.

SCORES

Frontier League

Tonganoxie 41, Spring Hill 0

Paola 43, Piper 16

Louisburg 41, Atchison 12

Bonner Springs 63, Baldwin 6

Eudora 35, Ottawa 0

United Kansas Conference

De Soto 28, Basehor-Linwood 16

Lansing 38, Harmon 0

Shawnee Heights 10, Leavenworth 7

Olathe West 48, Turner 14

Northeast Kansas League

Maur Hill 49, Atchison County 0

Lyndon 22, Jefferson County North 12

Pleasant Ridge 41, Horton 8

Jackson Heights 54, Troy 24

Oskaloosa 38, McLouth 14

STANDINGS

Frontier League

League Overall PF PA Seed

Paola 5-0 6-0 286 47 1

Tonganoxie 4-0 5-0 246 75 2

Bonner Springs 4-2 4-2 218 135 7

Louisburg 3-2 4-2 149 106 5

Piper 2-3 3-3 165 106 8

Spring Hill 2-3 2-4 105 156 13

Eudora 2-4 2-4 111 134 11

Ottawa 1-4 1-5 57 256 15



Baldwin 0-6 0-6 50 304 16

SEASON RESULTS

49 BASEHOR-LINWOOD 28

42 at Louisburg 6

43 EUDORA 8

40 at Bonner Springs 21

21 at Piper 12

41 SPRING HILL 0

at Baldwin

OTTAWA